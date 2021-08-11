No ordinary dummy: SIM-MAN gives first responders lifelike training

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — An old man collapses and complains of chest paint at a park. That is the scenario EMTs, paramedics and first responders with the Huntertown Fire Department were faced with Wednesday during a simulation lab.

“It was a medical situation of a cardiac arrest that can happen on any given day for the EMS professionals,” said Mitch Maisonneuve, Parkview Sim Tech Specialist. “What these medical professionals, what they do is an unbelievable amount of hard work. They are very passionate about what they do and they enjoy the training so they can get better for you.”

The simulation was run by Parkview Health Mirro Center for Research and Innovation using a SIM-MAN. The computer-activated mannequin is a cutting-edge run simulator that can talk, breath and interact like a real human being, giving the most realistic training for first responders.

“Sometimes you need that pressure of a realistic run,” said Robert Boren Huntertown Fire Chief. “You don’t understand where your faults are going to be if you don’t have a little added pressure to it. We can simulate some things in the stations, we can use dummies for some things but to actually use a simulation lab the Mirro Center through Parkview it’s just phenomenal.”

The simulation started with a dispatch making a real call to Huntertown first responders. EMTs first on the scene had to talk to a Parkview employee acting as though he found a man on the ground.

During the simulation, the SIM-MAN acted like a human patient, talking with EMTs and paramedics and allowing them to get his blood pressure and check his vital. All the while the SIM-MAN is being controlled by a separate Parkview employee running the controls on a computer under a blanket.

As more Huntertown paramedics and firefighters arrived the patient went into cardiac arrest and crews worked to bring the mannequin back to life. After six minutes of work, the crew was successful.

SIMS-MAN

Huntertown working on SIMS-MAN

Huntertown working on SIMS-MAN

Parkview Sim Tech Specialist watches and controls the SIM-MAN while Huntertown Crews work

Huntertown Fire Department runs annual training like the stimulation on Wednesday. During a shift crew members also take at least an hour of training to freshen up their skills.

To learn more about Parkview Health’s Mirro Center for Research and Innovation click here.