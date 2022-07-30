FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An accidental fire caused over 100 people to self-evacuate from a Fort Wayne hotel early Saturday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel around 2 a.m. on reports of a fire in one of the rooms. When crews arrived they found smoke in a hallway and began looking for the source of the fire.

Firefighters found a fire in one of the rooms on the first floor. People staying in the hotel started to evacuate, which totaled 100 adults, 25 children, and pets. No one was injured.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire. Fire investigators are working to determine if the hotel can be occupied again and to find lodging for anyone that would be displaced. The hotel suffered minor fire and water damage, but moderate smoke damage.