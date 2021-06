FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one was injured after a tree fell on a house in northeast Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a house in the 1800 block of Curdes Avenue after a tree fell on a home.

A witness at the scene told WANE 15 that there were people in the home when the tree fell.

Nobody was injured, according to a witness.