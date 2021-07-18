No one injured after domestic dispute ended in a standoff that lasted hours overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one was injured after a standoff that lasted almost five hours. Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a call that a man was making threats to shoot another man at 712 Russell Avenue. Police later learned that the suspect was the step-father to the victim. Once on scene, police made contact with the step-father in the front yard, but he fled into the home.

The man inside the home called dispatch and told them he wasn’t going to come out and made threats to shoot officers on scene. Police on scene heard noises coming from the home and believe the suspect barricaded both the front and back doors of the home.

Police attempted to make contact with the man by calling his cell phone and using a loud speaker but he would not respond. The step-son was concerned that his mother was in the home with the suspect. The Crisis Response Team eventually made contact with the man and found out a female was also in the home. CRT spoke with the female, and she also refused to come out of the home.

After speaking with them for several hours, they left the home around 5:38 a.m. and were taken into police custody without injuries.