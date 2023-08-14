FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services will start accepting applications Tuesday for the new City of Fort Wayne Heating & Air Conditioning Program.

The program looks to assist homeowners with a zero percent interest loan for the replacement and installation of new heating and air conditioning systems for their homes. The requirements for the program ask that applicants must own their homes, must have it be their primary residence and the home must be located within City of Fort Wayne limits. Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

The loans will be secured by a mortgage company and repayment will be required through monthly payments over a 10-year period.

Residents are encouraged to view the program guidelines and submit their application online starting August 15. Residents who do not have access online can call 260-427-8585, where they will be asked a series of questions and leave contact information through voicemail. A representative will call back

Funding for this program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is limited. Applications will be reviewed on a first-completed, first-processed basis. Program participation is determined on a first-qualified, first-served basis.