No matter how you say it, Promenade opens Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five days before the opening of Promenade Park along the riverfront, WANE 15 asked how people pronounce the name of the park. The answers have been split.

“Promenade” was first suggested as the name of the park back in 2017. Other possibilities included “Momentum” and “Glorius Gates.” “Promenade” was picked, starting the debate over how the name is said.

City leaders have been having fun with the debate. An upcoming PSA will focus on the pronunciation of the name. It will premiere Friday, the day the park opens to the public.

