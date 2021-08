AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The new no-kill animal shelter has opened in northeast Allen County.

Max Cavie’s Guinea Pig Haven opened its facility at 18621 Amstutz Road, between Leo and Auburn, on Saturday. An event featuring games, snacks and visits with guinea pigs was held to commemorate.

The nonprofit small animal shelter will house guinea pigs, rabbits, and other small animals.

The Allen County Board of Zoning and Appeals approved the proposal for the shelter in February.