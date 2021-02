ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A new no-kill animal shelter has passed a major hurdle.

Related Content No-kill small animal shelter proposed for northeast Allen County

In a unanimous vote, the Allen County Board of Zoning and Appeals approved the proposal. The Max Cavie’s Guinea Pig Haven will house guinea pigs, rabbits, and other small animals.

The shelter will be located in Allen County near Leo-Cedarville. Groundbreaking on the shelter will be held this Spring.