No injuries reported after fire spreads throughout Fort Wayne apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — No injuries were reported after a fire spread throughout a Fort Wayne Apartment Saturday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Fire Department units were dispatched to a reported apartment on fire at Baldwin Creek Apartments, located at 2020 Hobson Road.

Firefighters arrived to find black smoke and flames showing from a first floor apartment’s windows. Crews then made entry to extinguish the fire and search for any victims.

The department cleared multiple apartments of occupants and evacuated half the building as smoke filled the hallways, a news release said.

All occupants made it out of the building without injuries.

Fire investigators said the fire originated in a bedroom and spread throughout the apartment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.