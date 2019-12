FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — No injuries were reported Saturday in a house fire in northeast Fort Wayne.

At 6:14 p.m., firefighters responded to 10800 block of Martin Creek Crossing to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.

Allen County Dispatch tells WANE 15 crews had the fire under control around 6:54 p.m. According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported.

Northeast Allen County Fire responded to the scene.