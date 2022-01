FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is injured after a house fire in Fort Wayne Sunday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Lincolndale Ave. with reports of a fire. Once police, medics and fire officials arrived they found a fire in the attic.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported. Crews on scene say that clean up will take a few hours in that area.