No, FWCS is not reopening next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A letter circulating on social media suggesting Fort Wayne Community Schools will resume classes next week because its hands are tied is an April Fools’ joke.

The fake letter, drafted to Fort Wayne Community Schools parents by Superintendent Wendy Robinson, says that the district must meet its required instructional days to comply with state statute, and without an eLearning option, the district is forced to reopen schools beginning April 6, Monday. The letter says certain students will attend school Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and others will go Tuesday and Thursday, to observe social distancing guidelines. No bus service will be offered, the letter says.

The letter also says teachers will be provided masks and gloves.

The letter is as detailed as it is phoney.

For the record, Fort Wayne Community Schools will remain closed through at least May 1, WANE 15 has confirmed.

“FWCS will continue to follow the Governor’s determination that schools remain closed through May 1,” District spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. “We are happy to see that even in this crisis, people can maintain a sense of humor.”