No explosives found after bomb threat at Fremont McDonald’s

The McDonald’s at 6800 N. Old US 27 in Fremont is shown. (Google Maps)

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) — A bomb threat forced the closure of the Fremont McDonald’s for more than 2 hours Friday afternoon.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. to the McDonald’s at 6800 N. Old U.S. 27, near West 700 North just off Interstate 69, on a report of a possible bomb threat. According to a report from Sheriff Rodney Robinson, the threat was called in to the restaurant.

Deputies arrived at the scene and the eatery was closed to business and evacuated, and the area was secured. The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was called to the scene with an explosives detection K-9.

Both the parking lot and the interior of the building were searched and “there were no indications of any explosives detected anywhere,” Robinson said.

The restaurant was reopened around 4 p.m. No one was hurt during the ordeal.

The case remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson said.

Old U.S. 27 was closed to traffic during the investigation.