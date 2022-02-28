FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No employees were hurt after a fire broke out at Web Industries on Ardmore Avenue on Monday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Fort Wayne firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Ardmore Avenue in response to a fire alarm. They arrived to find smoke throughout the building. According to the FWFD, employees were inside the building at the time of the fire, yet none were injured.

The fire was contained around in about 45 minutes. An investigation revealed the fire came from duct work from a weaving machine.

Minor smoke and fire damage was spotted to the building and machinery inside. Employees returned to work after crews left the building.