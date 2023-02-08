FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Staff at Carroll High School quickly responded to reports of a threat Wednesday and confirmed there is no danger.

The principal at Carroll sent an email to families that afternoon, saying a student “made a threat to commit violence” at the school. The email highlighted the immediate action taken by the school to resolve the issue.

“An investigation was immediately conducted following our school safety crisis plan with our school administrative team and our school resource officers,” the email said. “While we are not at liberty to provide details of the investigation or the potential consequences, the student will be held responsible for their behavior.”

A prerecorded phone call was also sent out with the same information just before 3 p.m.

The email iterated there is no immediate or ongoing threat at Carroll. School activities were set to continue as scheduled throughout the day.

“This situation is a great example of how we are ALL responsible for keeping our schools safe,” the email continued. “We are safer today because our students shared this information with us.”

If there is ever a situation where students or families believe there is a threat of danger, tips can be reported directly to school administrators and counselors, and online through Anonymous QuickTips on school websites within Northwest Allen County Schools.