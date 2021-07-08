No completion date of new section of Glenbrook Square Mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Changes are coming to Fort Wayne malls.

Jefferson Pointe announced Thursday that an unnamed tenant will be taking over the space where Barnes and Noble currently is.

But what about Glenbrook Square Mall?

The new portion of the mall was supposed to be complete back in December of 2020. However, due to COVID construction was pushed back and a new completion date has still not been announced.

Over the past few months, WANE 15 has watched Allen County and Fort Wayne building records. Several permits for signs for a HomeGoods store and Five Below were issued on June 29, 2020. Permits issued are good for a year. However, the permits were canceled.

No other permits have been issued for that section of Glenbrook Square Mall which has different owners from the rest of the mall. If developers were to restart construction permit approval often takes less than a week.

WANE 15 also searched the permits at Jefferson Pointe. At this time no permits have been issued for that location at Jefferson Pointe however, the mall told WANE 15 that the replacement store will be a “big-box retailer.”

WANE 15 did reach out to Home Goods to ask if they are interested in Glenbrook Square or the space at Jefferson Pointe and representatives say they will have a statement soon.

