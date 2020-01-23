No changes planned for ‘Fast Food Block’ as closing date approaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A closing date for the so-called ‘Fast Food Block’ is in sight for the Capital Improvement Board, but any plans to make long-term changes remain to be seen.

The block of land along Jefferson Blvd., between Ewing and Webster Streets, is home to King Gyros, a Rally’s and a Taco Bell. The C.I.B. has been working to gain control of the land for more than a year.

In an update to the board on Thursday morning, attorney Tom Trent reported that a $200-thousand check is due in March or April, 30 days after a comfort letter from IDEM is received.

The members of the C.I.B. approved the payment, on the contingency that no big surprises appear in IDEM’s report on the land.

The block has been eyed by the city as a possible location for a downtown arena in the past. Members of the board have been adamant that no plans have been made to replace the restaurants, at least for the foreseeable future.