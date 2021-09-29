NIPSCO submits request for increase of base natural gas rates

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – NIPSCO has submitted a request to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its base natural gas rates. The proposed increase will undergo a thorough regulatory review process ad the opportunity for public input.

As a regulated energy provider, NIPSCO said it cannot change any rates and charges to its customers without the approval of the IURC.

Based on NIPSCO’s proposal, a residential customer using 70 therms per month, paying approximately $55 today, would see an overall increase of approximately $9 per month or 17%. This estimated change includes a proposed increase in the monthly customer charge from $14 to $24.50.

“This proposed increase in the customer charge will lead to greater bill stability, which benefits customers by reducing bill fluctuation between high-usage and low-usage periods, especially the winter heating months” NISPCO said.

If approved by the IURC, NIPSCO said it is anticipating that the new gas rates would be phased in over two steps. The first phase would go into effect no earlier than Sept. 1, 2022.

“Maintaining a safe system and ensuring the safety of our customers and communities is ingrained in all facets of the work we do now and it will continue to drive how we operate in the future,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “This request will allow for essential resources and investments to sustain the integrity of our infrastructure while balancing costs and improvements to better serve our customers.”

NIPSCO’s natural gas base rates were most recently approved in 2018. Over the last few years the company said it has invested roughly $885 million in system upgrades, technology improvements and pipeline safety and reliability initiatives. The improvements are anticipated to be completed through the end of 2022.

NIPSCO said its goals are to ensure its 850,000 industrial, commercial and residential gas customers across 32 counties receive a safe, reliable supply of natural gas while remaining in compliance with state and federal safety requirements.

To learn more about NIPSCO’s proposal at NIPSCO.com/2022gasrates.