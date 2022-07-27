MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC, or NIPSCO, is raising it’s natural gas rates starting September 1, 2022.

According to a press release from NIPSCO, an average residential customer will have to pay about $6 more a month, or 10%. The new customer charge will be about $16.33.

The process of raising rates will happen in two steps. Though the majority of the increase will happen on September 1, more change can be expected in March 2023, according to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s 2021 Residential Bill Survey.

Actual projected bill changes for commercial and industrial customers may differ as different factors, like rate type and class, affect it.

The decision comes from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission after what NIPSCO called an “extensive review process” with collaboration from the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and the NIPSCO Industrial Group.

Bill payment assistance programs, including support for vulnerable customers, as well as energy

savings programs, continue to be available.

You can learn more at NIPSCO.com/save and NIPSCO.com/assistance.