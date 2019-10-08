NIPSCO forecasts lower heating bills this winter

MERRRILLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) NIPSCO has released its winter heating forecast for the 2019-2020 season and customers can expect lower bills when compared to last year assuming normal weather and usage.

For the five-month winter heating season which runs from November 1 to March 31, NIPSCO’s average natural gas residential customers using the system average of 625 therms total could expect to pay approximately $404 in total. In comparison, last year’s average bill for the same five months, had weather been normal, would have been $441.

NIPSCO’s projection takes into account market forecasts, supply trends and storage levels, and are based on normal weather projections. If temperatures are colder or warmer than normal, usage amounts and bills could differ.

NIPSCO Winter Bill Projections

2019-2020 (projected) 2018-2019 Usage (therms) Nov. $47 $52 61.5 Dec. $75 $86 112 Jan. $98 $106 157.5 Feb. $104 $108 167 Mar. $80 $89 127 Total $404* $441 625

*Actual bills vary by customers depending on the home’s age and size, number in the household, number and age of gas appliances, thermostat settings and insulation levels