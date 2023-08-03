MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – NIPSCO customers will see a price hike on electric bills starting in August.

Customers will see a monthly increase of about $12, or 10%, for the average residential electric customer using 668 kilowatt hours per month. The company said the multi-step changes start in August and extend into 2024.

NIPSCO said its natural gas rates are not affected.

NIPSCO said in a release the newly approved rates support the company’s investment of about $700 million in electric transmission and distribution system upgrades, technology improvements, and safety and reliability initiatives to be completed by the end of 2023, with plans for similar investments in the future.

The company listed other customer benefits like continued investments to protect against cybersecurity threats, system upgrades, technology that pinpoints problems and makes repairs more efficient, new products and services like the mobile app and online chats, and funding assistance for the low-income weatherization program.

Bill payment assistance programs are available, including NIPSCO’s flexible payment plans, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, township trustees, and support for households at and below 50% of the state median income.

NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center is available Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT at 1-800-464-7726.