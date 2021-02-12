‘Night to Shine’ goes virtual due to pandemic

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Feb. 12 was Northeast Indiana’s ‘Night to Shine’ event, however, it looked a little different this year as it was held virtually due to the pandemic.

“We wanted to do something,” said Organizer and Director at Passages Inc. Pam Hoyt. “Last year was our first year. We were so excited and we wanted to keep that going.”

The nationwide program, run by the Tim Tebow Foundation, offers a prom night experience for those who have special needs and those who care for them.

Passages Inc. and Columbia City First Church of God have partnered together to hold the event for the last two years. This year, instead of having it in person the organizations brought the experience to participants home.

Gift boxes that included crowns, a hat, glow sticks and other goodies were given to guests to help celebrate at home. Caregivers also received a gift box for themselves which included gift cards and handwritten notes thanking them for the work that they do.

Area organizers hope next year will be bigger and better than ever.

“We are hoping next year we will be able to do it live,” Hoyt said. “I mean there is nothing like seeing the faces of the people, our honored guest, coming down the red carpet. They are just so excited. The smiles on their faces are just amazing.”