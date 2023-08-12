FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Healing Hands Night Market has made a return for its 3 season and this year kids are offering their goods to sell.

The market features local vendors and brew, with open mic opportunities available. The market also features fire spinners. The Youth Market offers kids the chance to sell their own homemade goods, with some of the most popular sellers being jewelry.

The dates of the market are August 19, September 30, and October 28. All of the markets go from 5 pm to midnight with the youth festival going until 9 pm. The market takes place at 6527 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.