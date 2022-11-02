FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s about to get lit.

Night of Lights, when the holiday lights around downtown Fort Wayne are turned on for the season, is set for Wednesday, Nov. 23.

“Come together to celebrate Fort Wayne’s favorite community traditions and kick off the holiday season with the iconic lighting of Santa and His Reindeer, the Merry Christmas Wreath, and many more,” Downtown Fort Wayne said in a promotional release.

Night of Lights begins at 5:45 p.m., with 12 lighting locations. A fireworks show at Parkview Field will wrap up the evening at 8 p.m.

Night of Lights HolidayFest map (Downtown Fort Wayne)

For more information on Night of Lights, visit HolidayFestDowntown.com.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of Night of Lights.