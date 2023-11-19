FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The holiday lights are installed in downtown Fort Wayne. And there is one thing left to do: turn them on.

Marketing director for Downtown Fort Wayne Preston Wallace stopped by WANE 15 to share more about HolidayFest featuring Night of Lights. You can see that in the interview above.

Night of Lights is on Wednesday, November 22, the day before Thanksgiving. It begins at 5:45 p.m., with fireworks capping the night at 8 (weather permitting.) WANE 15 will bring you live team coverage of the event on the air and on WANE.com. You can click here to see the Night of Lights schedule and learn more about the other parts of HolidayFest.