FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Sammie’s Buddy Bench Project is being featured on a special Nickelodeon segment Wednesday night.

A film crew with Nickelodeon recently visited Fort Wayne to spend the day with 15-year-old Sammie Vance as she explained the process of creating buddy benches, the project she started several years ago with the goal to help people make friends and not feel lonely, starting with the simple act of sitting on a bench together. It’s safe to say the project has been a success, with many benches not just around schools, parks and other areas in Fort Wayne but several states around the country.

Nickelodeon crew films Sammie at one of her buddy benches (Credit to Heidi Vance)

“You never know what someone else is going through,” Sammie said. “One small act of kindness can really make someone’s day.”

The mission of Sammie’s Buddy Bench Project will be shared on the holiday special of Nick News Wednesday night. Along with the teenager from Fort Wayne, kids in just two other states were chosen to be featured on the segment.

The buddy benches are made with hundreds of pounds of recycled caps– and it doesn’t take as long to collect that many caps as one might think. Not for Sammie, anyway.

400 lbs of caps were collected in two days (Credit to Heidi Vance)

When she found out she was chosen for the Nick News segment, it was a great excuse to create yet another buddy bench. The call was sent out to donate caps, and the community showed up for Sammie’s latest project: 400 pounds of caps were donated in just two days– about double the amount of caps needed for this particular project.

“It’s just such a good feeling to know that so many other people are rooting for the cause of Sammie’s Buddy Bench Project and helping out because it’s helping people who are in need of friends and also helping the environment, too,” Sammie said.

That amount of caps will make two buddy benches instead of just one, making it a full-circle moment for Sammie as she donates those benches to Good Shepherd Preschool, where she went to school.

Sammie wearing Nick News shirt (Credit to Heidi Vance)

The Nick News special airs at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Nickelodeon.

As Sammie always says, “You don’t have to be an adult to make a difference– you can be a kid, too.”

Learn more about Sammie’s Buddy Bench Project and how you can help the cause on the organization’s website.