ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Trine University announced that NFL legend Terry Bradshaw will deliver the address at Trine’s spring commencement on May 6.

A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Bradshaw led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl victories in his career before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and becoming one of the staples of “Fox NFL Sunday” as a co-host and analyst.

“For generations, Terry Bradshaw has represented the best of professional football, both in his legendary exploits on the field and in his distinguished career in the announcing booth,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president.

The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center.

“We look forward to welcoming him to campus and to hearing the insights he has to share with our graduates and their families as he describes his commitment to the goals he has achieved and his dedication to excellence,” Brooks said.

The Trine Broadcasting Network will offer a livestream of the event online.