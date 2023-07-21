ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Commissioners didn’t hold much back after their weekly meeting Friday.

Their disappointment that a special local income tax was rejected 4-2 Thursday by the County Council was evident in a WANE 15 interview with the three commissioners – President Therese Brown, Richard Beck and Nelson Peters.

The council is the county’s funding arm for projects such as a new jail.

“Councilman (Ken) Fries, implied, – I should even say implied, stated that just knocking out a wall and going out 40 feet – that’s not going to address the issue at all. In the end, you’re adding on to an elephant on a postage stamp that doesn’t address how you’re going to maneuver people around this facility to meet the exercise requirements or even the medical needs in the current facility,” Brown said in answer to remarks made by Councilman Ken Fries, a former sheriff, that there should be a new study on the jail and that it was possible to add on to the existing jail deemed insufficient by a federal judge.

The commissioners hired engineers “to say what is the livelihood, what is the sustainability of the current Allen County Jail. And they basically said it will cost you way too much to retrofit. We didn’t just say, ah, it doesn’t look like it’s going to work,” Peters added.

Brown also took offense at derogatory remarks about the commissioners’ hiring the “most expensive” architect.

“We put out an RFP,” Brown stated. “We reviewed those RFP (requests for proposals). We interviewed. We chose who we felt was the most appropriate to meet the needs of Allen County. We negotiated that rate. So when that comment was made, I thought it was very crass quite frankly.”

But what’s next for the project mandated by a federal judge since the existing downtown jail has proven to be too small, rundown, dangerous and outdated? After studies were conducted, commissioners and Allen County sheriffs have said the jail cannot be retrofitted to serve 21st-century jailing needs.

Not a pretty site, but it tells the story of the rotting infrastructure at the Allen County Jail. WANE 15 clears up some misconceptions on the jail today.

The next step toward building what could be eventually a $350 million project, however, is not up to the commissioners.

That’s up to the County Council.

“To initiate a tax, you need to have a public hearing under Indiana code,” Brown said. “So with that being said, in the failure of passage yesterday of the request we had of a .2 (percent tax), now it will be consideration potentially of a new rate. The public hearing would have to happen, public comment and then after the public comment, a vote.”

It’s the council’s choice to choose the date and time for the hearing and the vote, Brown added.

The vote taken Thursday was for a .2% separate county tax called a Jail LIT – or local income tax – allowed under state law for the construction of a correctional facility or rehabilitative center. The tax would be added to the county tax rate of .148%.

It’s unlikely the commissioners would ask for a higher amount, so logically it will be slightly lower, like .19%. Municipalities and counties can constitutionally tax between .05% and .25% for a Jail LIT.

Council president Tom Harris agreed with the commissioners’ assessments. Harris told WANE 15 Friday that Monday he will consult the six other members of the council and the commissioners to see what direction should be taken. Council members include Kyle Kerley, Paul Lagemann, Don Wyss, Bob Armstrong, Ken Fries and Josh Hale.

“There will have to be some discussion between council and the commissioners in terms of a path forward,” Harris said. “I think council recognizes that we need to find a solution – the next steps are a little bit in the air. We’ll have to try to identify a strategic path moving forward.”

The next two council meetings – Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 – are both before the next status hearing with federal judge Damon R. Leichty on Sept. 29. Leichty showed his impatience with the county last summer at the first status hearing– blasting, in particular, the commissioners and nearly threatening contempt of court if they didn’t start to reverse the conditions at the Allen County Jail.

He enumerated what he found disturbing in a 40-page opinion – the attacks on inmates by other inmates and officers, the cramped conditions that force inmates to sleep in “boats” with their heads next to the cell’s toilet, and the lack of staff.

The initial lawsuit filed by the Indiana ACLU in January 2020 named defendants as the Sheriff of Allen County and the commissioners. But Leichty has the right to add other entities that could include the council.

Harris says he’s been asked to appear at the September meeting.

Pods and a medical/mental health wing continue to be part of a plan to build a new jail.

Delaying a vote could also increase the price of the project. Currently, the plan is for five pods that would house more than 1,000 inmates at 2911 Meyer Road, the site purchased for the project. Interest rates are climbing and could affect bonding and building costs, Peters warned.

“We can sit down and hash out other details or any number of things,” Beck said. “Yesterday was really just to approve a revenue stream.”