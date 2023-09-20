FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday signified the progress on riverfront development in the Summit City that will continue over the next two years.

Phase IIb of Riverfront Public Open Space consists of a $40 million investment that aims to extend the public space from Promenade Park along the St. Marys River west to Ewing Street and east to Clinton Street, a release from the city said. Construction of Phase IIb is expected to last about 24 months.

Plans for the expansion include an extension of the elevated Tree Canopy Trail, boat docks for private watercraft, a universally-accessible boulder mound, a hammock grove, walking trails, an amphitheater, and landscaping. The goal is to create a vibrant mixed-use district with diverse housing opportunities, employment opportunities, and to connect existing hubs and neighborhoods to each other and to the riverfront.

The opening of Promenade Park in 2019 was Phase I of riverfront development. Phase IIa was finished earlier this year and serves as a connection between Promenade Park and Headwaters Park, connecting nearly one acre of public park space on the south side of the St Marys River, the release said.