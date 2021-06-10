Next Head of School of Concordia Lutheran High School announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School announced that Jacob Pennekamp has accepted the position to be the next Head of School of Concordia Lutheran High School.

“I have been truly humbled by this opportunity to discern the Lord’s leading. The Call to be the next Head of School at Concordia Lutheran High School is significant because of the opportunities as well as challenges currently facing Lutheran education,” Pennekamp said. “Enthusiastically, I look forward to the opportunity to lead at CLHS. Trusting in God’s promises, I am bold to pray that He will equip and empower us to accomplish the work already set before us.”

The school said his first day will be July 1.

Bio:

Pennekamp is a 1992 graduate of Concordia and currently serves as the Principal of Emmanuel-St. Michael Lutheran School in Fort Wayne. He has served in that role since 2007, the school said. He also serves alongside his wife, Sarah, as the High School Youth Director for Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Prior to that position, he served for four years as the Principal and Director of Student Ministry at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Aurora, Ill. He also was a Teacher and Athletics Director for Trinity Lutheran School in Davenport, Iowa, from 1996 to 2003.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education in 1996 and a Master of Arts degree in School Leadership in 2006 from Concordia University-Chicago.

Along with being an alum of the high school, Pennekamp has three Concordia graduates (Classes of 2020 and 2021), a current sophomore and one future Cadet, the school said. His wife is also a 1992 Concordia graduate.