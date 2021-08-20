Next construction phases on horizon for Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The developers of the Electric Works campus are looking ahead to the next phases of construction as work reaches a fever pitch on the west side of Broadway. While workers shift their focus above ground, the developers are looking to fill a centerpiece of the project.

According to Kevan Biggs of RTM Ventures, the majority of underground work has been completed on the former General Electric Campus, with no significant surprises discovered. Friday afternoon, crews were scattered across the campus, working on several of the large buildings.

Perhaps the most visible section of the project has been the construction of a new building along Broadway, just south of the neighboring railroad tracks. The next visible shift in construction will likely come in the form of new windows, put in place across the west side of the campus this fall.

Biggs told WANE 15 as of Friday, about 70% of the available space in the west campus has been spoken for. The development group has been working to fill the Union Street Market with local and regional food merchants. While letters of intent to lease have been signed, and a more detailed announcement is expected in the coming weeks, a call for more restauranteurs has been posted on the campus’s facebook page.

While leasing continues for the first phase of the project, another big change is coming for Phase II. If all goes to plan, the land north of the railroad tracks, west of Broadway, will be cleared this fall. Construction of a parking garage will follow. According to Biggs, it’s likely the garage will be operational by the end of next year, in sidestep with the completion of the first phase, giving guests to the campus and workers a place to park.

When the work is complete, the garage will be surrounded by market rate and senior apartments, as well as a childcare center and workout facility.

As far as the east side of Broadway, details are still being worked out. The massive building and remainder of the former General Electric campus are part of the long-term, completed Electric Works campus. While discussions have been had, according to Biggs, pen has yet to be put to paper.