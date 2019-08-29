Nexstar, AT&T reach retransmission agreement

Live Now
WANE 15’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, and AT&T have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement, the companies announced Thursday.

The deal returns Nexstar-owned network affiliated and local broadcast stations like WANE 15 to customers of AT&T’s video platforms including DirecTV in 97 markets across the United States. Nexstar stations were abruptly pulled from DirecTV and AT&T programming July 4.

AT&T said local Nexstar stations would be returned to platforms soon, if not already. WANE 15 returned to the DirecTV lineup around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

AT&T and Nexstar said in a news release they “regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience, as the new agreement was being finalized.”

“Nexstar’s long-standing commitment is to provide exceptional programming and service to the local communities we serve across the United States and this new multi-year agreement will allow us to continue delivering our stations’ leading network and sports content as well as local news and other programming to AT&T subscribers in our markets,” said Keith Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

