Nexstar, AT&T reach retransmission agreement

WANE 15’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, and AT&T have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement, the companies announced Thursday.

The deal returns Nexstar-owned network affiliated and local broadcast stations like WANE 15 to customers of AT&T’s video platforms including DirecTV in 97 markets across the United States. Nexstar stations were abruptly pulled from DirecTV and AT&T programming July 4.

AT&T said local Nexstar stations would be returned to platforms soon, if not already. WANE 15 returned to the DirecTV lineup around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

AT&T and Nexstar said in a news release they “regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience, as the new agreement was being finalized.”

“Nexstar’s long-standing commitment is to provide exceptional programming and service to the local communities we serve across the United States and this new multi-year agreement will allow us to continue delivering our stations’ leading network and sports content as well as local news and other programming to AT&T subscribers in our markets,” said Keith Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Financial terms were not disclosed.