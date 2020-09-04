Newlyweds renovate historic 1865 home in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Every house has a story, and a couple working to transform a 155-year-old property in rural Huntington County from lost to loved is learning the house’s own story as they create their own with a major renovation.

“The history of the house is just really cool, especially seeing the pictures of the place,” said Brittany Doctor, who owns the home off just Highway 9 with her husband Nathan. “You would have never guessed that it would ever look like this. It’s been a lot of work but it’s really cool. Showing people the before and afters, people just can’t comprehend it until you are here.”

Nathan had grown up in the neighborhood and had admired the home for years. For more than a decade, the house sat empty, abandoned, and weathered by the elements. The house was also not for sale.

One day, though, Nathan wrote the owner a letter asking to purchase the home. Soon after, the owner agreed to sell and in 2017, Nathan officially became a homeowner.

Not much is known about the original owners of the home. A picture was found in the attic and Brittany believes it could be the home’s original owner. In another photo found on the property, the name ‘Brandenburg’ is shown on one of the barns.

The Doctors have branded the property the Brandenburg Farm.

This picture was found in the attic of the home and is believed to be the original owners.

An aerial photo of the house and former barns.

A picture of the front of the house in 2017.

Current photo of the house.

At the time of purchase, the house was barely visible from the road. Trees surrounded the property along with old buildings that were old and collapsing. Inside the home, Brittany said the home was filled with items and the home was in need of a lot of repairs. The cleanup process soon began and took months.

While Nathan was finishing the demolition of the interior, he and Brittany started dating.

“He did not want to bring me out here,” Brittany said. “He said, ‘It’s a disaster, you’re going to run off.’ This is actually where he asked me out, which is kind of funny. We hang out here and I helped him work on the house and we weren’t even dating yet. I was just really excited.”

Over the next few years, the house was transformed. Walls were removed and replaced to allow for an open concept in the house. The home also received a new roof, new windows were put in, new floors we laid on the first level, duck work was done, new electrical was installed, and a new furnace was brought in.

“It’s kind of like a puzzle piece,” Brittany said. “You can’t do this until you have this done but you can’t do this until this is fixed. But it’s been a lot of fun.”

Family and friends have helped the couple on the renovation process which Brittany says has made the project more meaningful.

Kitchen:

Photo of the former kitchen

Photo of the former kitchen

New kitchen under construction

New kitchen under construction

New kitchen under construction

New kitchen under construction

Living room:

Living room under construction

Living room under construction

Living room under construction

The living room after drywall was added.

Stairs leading to the second floor:

Stairs Before demolition

Stairs Before demolition

Stairs during construction

Take a Tour:

The home renovation is far from complete. Some of the next projects will be to add a wrap-around porch, an attached garage, and finish the upstairs, which includes a second full bath.

“Now we love our house but way back when, people would say, ‘You guys are getting in way too deep,'” Brittany said.

Her advice? “Get a game plan, know there are going to be a lot of mess-ups and surprises, and stick with it because, in the end, it will be worth it.”

To follow the home renovation in its next phases, see more photos and learn more about the Doctors, you can follow them at Huntington Home Reno: The Brandenburg Farm.

