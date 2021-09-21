Newlyweds in wedding photo in New Haven Parks ‘lost and found’ located

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven Parks and Recreation Department says it has found the owner of a missing wedding photo that was left in a park building in 2019.

On Monday, the Parks Department posted on Facebook saying it was looking for the owners of a wedding picture that has been in the lost and found at the office “for awhile.” On Tuesday, the department said it received a few calls and did some digging on Facebook before receiving a phone call from the owner.

(New Haven Parks Department)

Donna Geabler, who is the bride in the photo, said she and her husband were married in Fort Wayne in 1980 but moved to northeast Ohio in 1996. Her daughter-in-law was the one who told her about the wedding photo that she said she wasn’t missing.

Geabler told WANE 15 that she has no clue how the photo ended up with the Parks and Recreation Department.

“The only thing that I can suppose is that maybe the photographer or somebody related to the photographer used it as a display item. that’s the only thing I can think of,” Geabler said.

The couple celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary this year.

The Parks and Recreation Department said it plans to send the photo back to the couple on Wednesday.