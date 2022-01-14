Newest Science Central exhibit focuses on extinction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central offers a place to stay warm from the cold of winter, while also learning some things along the way. Starting this weekend visitors will be able to learn about the process of extinction through the newest touring exhibit.

Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction helps visitors understand the process of extinction as a natural occurrence over millions of years. Through the display of lifelike dioramas and interactive components that encourage hands-on learning, visitors will find out about the ecological relationships that bind all life forms together.

The exhibition shows what is happening today and why environmental conservation is important. Our Weakening Web seeks to compel visitors to take action in their daily lives — to promote preservation of the Earth’s richness and biological diversity.

A beautiful combination of hand-crafted dioramas — featuring scenes from prehistory to present day — and interactive components that focus on environmental impact and advocacy, Our Weakening Web presents a timely, important topic in a fun and engaging fashion.

Our Weakening Web runs from January 15th through May 29th and is included with admission to Science Central. Hours and pricing can be found here.