NewAllen Alliance celebrating completion of 5 new community murals

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The NewAllen Alliance is celebrating the completion of five community murals installed throughout parts of East Allen County over the summer.

According to Kent Castleman, NewAllen’s Board President, each mural concept was created by local community members along with a northeast Indiana artist. They are meant to showcase the heritage, history and uniqueness of each community.

The mural initiative is part of East Allen’s Rural Revival Regional Development Plan, which is dedicated to community and economic development for various rural Allen County communities.

Take a closer look at each mural:

Grabill – The Seed of Life

Created by Ricco Diamante, this mural comes is described as, “Preserving our past. Focusing on our community. Sparking Movement for our future.” References listed in brief and incorporated in to the design include: Amish community, farming, craftsmanship, horses, plow, Grabill Country Fair, produce and street market feel.

Hoagland – Hoagland Hardware

Created by John Klein, this mural is a re-creation of the Hoagland Hardware and Implement Stare and the Larabee Flour Mill historic mural advertising.

Leo – The Pride of Leo

Created by Tim Parsley, the lion is an ode to the local schools’ mascot. It also honors the numerous churches and inspiration behind the town’s name, Pope Leo.

Monroeville – Glorifying the Orange Workhouse of Yesteryear

Created by Amy Buchs, this mural honors the Allis-Chalmers dealership that was based in Monroeville for decades. It also embodies the town’s agricultural heritage.

Woodburn – Heartland

Created by Julie Wall, this mural honors the street of this property, Bull Rapids Road. A large buffalo bull was slain by the rapids on the Maumee River just north of Woodburn. Afterwards the place was known as Bull Rapids.

As part of today’s celebration, the region is holding a dedication in downtown Monroeville at 103 South St. at 3 p.m. Wednesday.