New Year’s resolutions can trigger those with eating disorders

The New Year brings an emphasis on health. Specifically, people focus on starting a weight loss journey. But, someone's mental and physical health can be in jeopardy with New Year's resolutions.

Around the first of the year, social media becomes inundated with posts about losing weight, eating better, and even potentially losing weight gained during the past year. Gyms are pushing out deals and ramping up advertisement.

Those with eating disorders might get triggered when weight loss New Year’s resolutions come rolling around.

Clinical Services Director at Bowen Center Rebeca Riley said eating disorders can affect any person of any age, gender, or race.

“I think a lot of people feel that it’s a low-power, or it’s a lifestyle choice. But it’s really a serious mental health illness. People can die, and people have died,” said Riley.

Data Riley received indicates in the United States approximately 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men will develop an eating disorder by the age of 40. The rate of eating disorders are on the rise and more people are likely to develop an eating order today than they were 20 years ago.

“As you see your friends that might have a completely different body type than you, losing weight quickly or becoming, you know, very physically fit, there’s a lot of comparisons that go on. And a lot of those comparisons are unrealistic and it can cause a lot of additional concerns and issues with somebody that already has an established eating disorder,” said Riley.

She says one way you can help people that suffer from an eating disorder is to focus on the health aspect of your resolution, instead of weight loss specifically. Also, she suggests to put away the filters and don’t post anything that could be deceiving and not realistic.

