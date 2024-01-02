FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As 2024 gets into full swing, Wild on WANE caught up with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo director Rick Schuiteman to find out what he’s excited for in the new year.

Rick’s Resolutions for 2024 are full of new animals, new schedules and helping families make even more zoo memories.

#1: Coastal Cove

Construction on the new Sea Lion habitat called Coastal Cove is well underway. But, the sea lions who already lived at the Fort Wayne zoo will be getting some new friends too.

“We’re adding another species to the habitat. So, most guests walk up and they’ll say, ‘Wow, look at the seals.’ Well, they’re actually sea lions. We’re gonna find some harbor seals so guests can see sea lions and seals next to each other and see the difference,” Schuiteman said.

There will be a new Wild Encounter in Coastal Cove as well.

“If they want to meet a seal or sea lion and it gives a better visual, even more visuals for guests to see into the space, but then it does allow guests to be able to get inside with the keepers and help,” Schuiteman said.

Coastal Cove could open as early as next summer.

#2: Lemurs

Lemurs are coming back to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. They had to move to another zoo when construction for Red Panda Ridge started. But, now the zoo will create a new space for lemurs to return.

Lemurs (Photo Courtesy: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

The new exhibit will be in Africa near the giraffes. Two of the expected four lemurs are already getting acclimated at the zoo in the quarantine area. Every new animal to the zoo spends several weeks there for their own and other animal safety.

Lemurs Owyn and Murphey were both born on March 14, 2018. The hope is to have the lemurs ready to meet visitors in May.

#3: Binturongs

The red pandas, who just joined the zoo in 2023, will get new neighbors in 2024. Binturongs will join Red Panda Ridge in April or May.

The new animals will have their own habitat in Red Panda Ridge.

Binturong (Photo Courtesy: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

“They’re also known as bearcats, but really, they are not a bear or a cat at all. They are a vulnerable species, which means we’re going to have a good story to tell about their conservation efforts, and how the zoo can help with that,” Schuiteman said.

Conservation is a big part of the zoo’s mission.

“We take $1 of every admission and put it towards conservation partners. This year [2023], we had around $250,000 that went to our conservation partners. We have 30 partners around the globe, helping animals in their wild habitats, and we’re proud to be a part of that,” Schuiteman said.

The binturongs are already at the zoo in the quarantine area being monitored by the vet staff before being brought out on exhibit in late spring.

#4: Expanding Hours

The zoo is usually open six months a year, but now it will expand to having at least some open days nine months of the year.

“I hear people over and over again saying how much they want to come to the zoo. They love the zoo, but we’re closed half the year so we’ve really been working hard to extend that,” Schuiteman said.

The 18 days of Wild Zoo Wonderland in December brought in 16,000 people.

“I was surprised by that. But, they want to come to the zoo. It’s something to do and so we’re going to continue to expand and extend our hours for the season,” Schuiteman said.

New in 2024 will be the Wild Zoo Spring Preview. The zoo will open for the full Spring Break week the first week of April.

“Some of the animals won’t be out, and it’s going to be a little bit cold, but I think people just want to come out and walk the grounds and see some of the animals again and ride the zoo rides again,” Schuiteman said.

The zoo will then continue to be open on weekends throughout April. The zoo will also stay open through October and then weekends in November before Wild Zoo Wonderland in December again.

“Now instead of being closed six months of the year, it’s only three months. That’s a big change. But, it just goes back to how much this community loves the zoo and that they love the zoo so much let’s be open so they can come out and enjoy the zoo,” Schuiteman said.

#5: Employer of Choice

While a lot of the focus is on making the zoo a great place for the animals to live, Schuiteman is also working to make the zoo the best place for humans to work.

“We’re really trying to be the employer of choice in the community. Obviously, if somebody wants to work with animals, or they want to work as a vet or an animal care field or want to be a zookeeper, I’m hoping they think of our zoo first. But, I’m also excited about high school students or college students that want a summer job or just want to get into the field a little bit. We’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes where we’re improving our benefits for the staff. We’re doing more staff engagement programs, we’re doing surveys, we’ve improved our pay salaries. There’s a lot of things happening behind the scenes that’s really important to take care of our employees and I’m proud of that and I just want to keep working on that for us for our staff,” Schuiteman said.

Click here for more information about working at the zoo.

Around 110 people work at the zoo year-round and that goes up to around 300 people in the summer.

“We’re also gonna have a job fair coming up in March and so that’s a great way to show up and you can interview with somebody on the spot, they’ll get a guaranteed interview, and call the zoo their new home for the summer,” Schuiteman said.

2023 was a busy year for the zoo too with Red Panda Ridge, the Asian Trek rainforest entry area and the new adventure play climbing structure all opening. A sloth also joined the zoo family.

Schuiteman’s now been zoo director for three years.

“What I’ve loved about it is how much the community loves this zoo. I didn’t expect that,” he said. “When colleagues come visit me from other zoos, or I bring in vendors or contractors that I’ve worked with in other places, they don’t know what to expect, and they show up and they’re always so enamored. Always, they’ll say, ‘Wow, this is a beautiful zoo.’ This is a world class zoo that they don’t expect. And I just, I love that about our zoo. It’s this hidden gem. I know why Fort Wayne is proud of it. They should be. It’s a gorgeous, gorgeous zoo, so I just love it.”