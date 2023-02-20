FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Auburn-based businessman filed plans this month to build a 38,000 square foot warehouse on Hatfield Road, a service road running parallel to U.S. 30.

Applicant Maher Al Alawi of Razz Logistics & Wholesale LLC in Auburn will likely occupy much of the space and lease to two other users, according to the applicant’s contact, Derek Simon of MLS Engineering in Fort Wayne. In order to construct the warehouse, the applicant needs the property to be rezoned from C4 and R1 – intensive commercial and single family residential – to I1, limited industrial.

Site map for new warehouse planned for Hatfield Road.

The 3.7-acre property is currently owned by VRC Properties LLC in Zionsville, according to the application filed with the Allen County Plan Commission. Approximately 2.2 acres of the property will be a building built less than 30-feet high, according to the application. About 35 parking spaces are planned.