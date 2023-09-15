Proposal for Villas at Hollywood Heights calls for 32 villas on Woodbine Avenue, close to Cook and Lima Roads.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After Robert Cline developed an office park on West Cook Road, the painting contractor thought he might try residential.

This week, Cline submitted plans to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission for the Villas at Hollywood Heights, on Woodbine Avenue, a neighborhood by almost the same name tucked off Lima Road. Cline plans to build 32 villas on about five acres.

The ranch-style villas will be built in twos and average about 1,200 square feet each with two bedrooms and a one-car garage. Six of the villas will be bigger with three bedrooms and a two-car garage, Cline said.

The price range is between $250,000 and $300,000, he added.

In order to build the villas, Cline is requesting a zone change from single-family (R1) to R2 that would allow for greater density. Construction could start as early as this winter.

The application is set for the Nov. 13 public hearing.