New vegan festival takes over Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The first ever Veg'n Brew Fest took over Headwaters Park this afternoon.

The festival features all things vegan and serves to inform the public about the benefits of plant-only eating and a vegan lifestyle. More than 50 vendors were at the event with a variety of food samples.

"When you hear vegan food, they kind of turn up their noses," said Heather Dahman, Veg'n Brew Fest Chairwoman "They think it tastes bad. They don't want to try it. You would be amazed how good our food is, how good vegan food is. People don't realize we can still eat cheese, we can still eat sausage, we can still eat mac and cheese and sloppy joes. It's just made a little bit different."

There was also live music, cooking demonstrations, and a beer garden.