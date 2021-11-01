New variety talent show at the Clyde Theater to benefit Turnstone in spring 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new variety talent show, “Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show,” will be held in spring 2022 at the Clyde Theater with proceeds going to Turnstone Center.

“This event will highlight the diverse talents of the greater Fort Wayne community in tandem with Turnstone’s mission of empowerment and legacy of excellence,” said Rena Shown, Chief of Development and Strategic Partnerships. “The fine arts community has been incredibly supportive of this new and unique opportunity, and we’re thrilled to celebrate everyone’s performing arts abilities.”

The show will feature performing artists of all talents and abilities, Turnstone said. Talent submissions will be accepted beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Submissions will be reviewed and chosen artists will be asked to participate in preliminary talent show rounds. The Finale Show is scheduled for the evening of May 12, 2022.

“As a longtime supporter of Turnstone and its mission, we are thrilled to partner with Turnstone for this one-of-a-kind event,” said Sweetwater VP of Corporate Communications Heather Herron. “We are looking forward to a fun-filled talent show that will help bring attention to the programs that serve people in our community with disabilities.”

More information about talent submissions, eligibility and event details will be released in the upcoming months on Turnstone.org/CenterStage.