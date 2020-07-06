New USF president plans to expand university

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis has a new president.

Father Eric Zimmer was appointed by the founding Congregation, the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, along with the USF Board of Trustees. He succeeds Sister M. Elise Kriss, who retired after 27 years as president.

This is the first time in the institution’s history a man will serve as president. Zimmer previously served as an associate professor in the College of Business at the University of Notre Dame, and as pastor of Saint Patrick’s Church in Walkerton, Indiana.

Being a first-generation college graduate, Zimmer said he was drawn to the University of Saint Francis for its appeal to the first-generation college student.

Zimmer said he’s excited to be a part of the Fort Wayne community.

“I’m really struck by the livability of Fort Wayne,” Father Zimmer said. “I’m a bicyclist, so I love the fact that there are the Greenway paths throughout the city, so I’ve been able to explore already.”

In the upcoming years, Zimmer says he hopes to help Saint Francis grow and expanded programs and implement the university’s strategic plan.

To learn more about the university’s strategic plan, click here.