New Urban Gospel station coming to Fort Wayne as NIPR sells 94.1 FM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Public Radio (NIPR) announced that it is selling 94.1 FM to Taylor University Broadcasting Incorporated (TUBI).

Currently, 94.1 FM broadcasts classical music using the WBNI call letters. NIPR said Classical WBNI will continue to be heard on WBNI.org, on the WBNI mobile app, on HD radio and on smart speakers and mobile devices.

“Our Board of Trustees unanimously approved this sale because it allows us to continue to serve the community with 24/7 classical music while obtaining the funds to make essential digital equipment upgrades,” said Peter Dominowski, president and general manager of NIPR. “It is also important that 94.1 be maintained as a radio service provided by another organization with deep roots in the community.”

Pending FCC approval, NIPR said the transfer of ownership will take place later this summer.

“It is reassuring to see two organizations that have a heart for serving the community at their core work together to create mutual situations where both can do exactly that with more efficiency and impact,” said TUBI Executive Director, Ross McCampbell.

TUBI, which also owns WBCL, said it is acquiring the FM frequency for its sister station, Rhythm and Praise. The 94.1 FM channel will bring Urban Gospel to the entire city and county 24/7.