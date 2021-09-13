New transportation company works to get customers around town and to regional destinations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Utopian Community Grocery is partnering with a new transportation company to help customers get around town.

Dependable Transportation is a minority owned company that will provide scheduled transportation starting Oct. 1. Their service will be open to anyone, but their main focus is those who don’t own a vehicle or where mass transportation is unavailable.

In addition to trips to the grocery, around town, school or work, the company said it will be able to schedule a ride to and from regional destinations including airports in Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit or South Bend.

“Our goal is to provide high quality drivers, very nice vehicles and excellent customer service to individuals. Individuals just need to set an appointment, and we’ll be there to pick them up 15 minutes early and to it all for a lower price than our competitors,” said Ty Simmons, founder and co-owner.

Simmons said the company is currently hiring drivers. Individuals will earn at least $15 per hour plus tips. Employees will be thoroughly screened and vetted before they are out on the road, providing customers with a safer and more reliable experience.