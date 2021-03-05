New trail sections on the way this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a record-setting year in 2020 for the Fort Wayne trail system, the city looks to continue to expand the reach throughout the community.

Trail counts reached an all-time high in 2020 with over 660,000. Most of this was the result of the pandemic and residents wanting to get out of the house as this was a 45% increase from 2019.

“They were getting cabin fever, they wanted to get outdoors on beautiful days and there are even opportunities to even socialize on our trail as you see other people,” said Dawn Ritchie, Greenways and Trails Manager for the City of Fort Wayne, “It was an opportunity to also just have better mental health and physical health by going out on our trails.”

One of Mayor Tom Henry’s top pirorities is the growth of the trail system to help Fort Wayne be the healthiest city possible.

There are over 124 miles of trails throughout the community and another 5 miles is expected to be added this year. One of the stretches will be the first phase of the Beckett’s Run Trail across from Shoaff Park, which will be completed in June. Other new paths this year include additions along Dupont, Maplecrest and Lake Avenue. These new trails will connect to more residential areas only adding to the trail usage.

“As we add more miles to the trails, we connect with more residential areas. So we are going to see trail usage continue to grow,” explained Ritchie.

You can find a map of the trail system along with current plans for trail expansion here or on the Fort Wayne Trails App.