FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne has a new trail for apple-loving “hikers” around the city.

The trail features apple specials at restaurants where apple-lovers can find apple related brews, orchards and ciders. There’s even a place to spot Johnny Appleseed.

“It helps you explore our community in a new way. I think that is what’s kind of going on now, where we’re seeing things in a new light. Giving us a new opportunity to celebrate and savor our community and what we have to offer here. So many great things to enjoy businesses, art, culture, our community and the people in it,” said Jessa Campbell, marketing and communication manager at Visit Fort Wayne.

Trail Stops

Seasonal:

Explore the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo (open April to October) and see if the Red Pandas, Giraffes, primates, or other animals are nibbling on some apples! Take a picture of these animals or in front of the classic Zoo sign!

(open April to October) and see if the Red Pandas, Giraffes, primates, or other animals are nibbling on some apples! Take a picture of these animals or in front of the classic Zoo sign! Grab a basket and head to a Fort Wayne Apple Orchard to pick your favorite variety. Snap a photo in the orchard or show us your apple bounty!

to pick your favorite variety. Snap a photo in the orchard or show us your apple bounty! Lace up your running shoes and participate in the Hot Cider Hustle virtual run! All participants receive a shirt, hot cider, a caramel apple and a finishers mug!

Food:

Bite into a DeBrand Fine Chocolates Caramel Apple for a delicious luxury – apples available in October.

Fall is not complete without a s'more – make your own Fort Wayne S'more with your DeBrand Fine Chocolates Caramel Apple or an apple from your orchard visit! Add a slice of apple to your regular s'more and celebrate Fort Wayne's connection with Johnny Appleseed.

Enjoy a nice helping of Apple Pie Baked Beans from Shigs in Pit – they won't disappoint.

Pick up a dozen Rise’n Roll (north or southwest) apple-filled donuts or an apple fritter for a scrumptious morning treat!

apple-filled donuts or an apple fritter for a scrumptious morning treat! Order a Caramel Apple Latte, Hot Spiced Cider, or Smashing Pumpkin Chai for your morning pick me up at the Firefly Coffee House.

Any time of the year:

Explore the Old Fort grounds and keep a lookout for an apple tree – it’s a descendant of an original tree planted by John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed.

Take the Native Trees of Indiana River Walk on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus, and see if you can spot the native Indiana apple tree.

Step into the Genealogy Center and discover the family history of Johnny Appleseed. Ask a genealogist for help, and learn how to discover your own family history while you are there.

Get the perfect selfie at the Hyde Brothers Booksellers Mural – can you find Johnny Appleseed in the mural?

Discover the history of Johnny Appleseed at The History Center! Snap a photo of Johnny Appleseed's flask or their beautiful building!

Take a seat with the Johnny Appleseed sculpture. Located at the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown, this sculpture is a great photo opportunity!

Visit the Johnny Appleseed gravesite located in the Johnny Appleseed Park. Visitors sometimes like to leave apples to pay tribute!

21 and older:

Pull up a seat at Kekionga Cider Mill for their Kekionga Old Bicorne Cider.

Taste Indiana sourced ciders and meads at Ambrosia Orchard, Cidery, and Meadery. Plus, the facility is family-friendly and perfect for a fall afternoon.

For our sour fans, you’ll want to try Mad Anthony Brewing’s classic Apple Tart Kettle Sour.

To enter to win an Apple Trail shirt, use the hashtag ‘#appletrailfw’ on social media. Anyone without social media can send a photo of proof to Marketing@VisitFortWayne.com. The contest ends Oct. 31.