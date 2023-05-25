NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Trail users can now navigate New Haven more safely, city officials say, with a new section that connects the city’s downtown area to the library and more.

City officials had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the Library Trail, which connects downtown New Haven to the city’s branch of the Allen County Public Library.

“This new section of trail will create additional connectivity and allow for safe travel along Lincoln Highway,” Mayor Steve McMichael said. “This is the first section that will connect to Minnich Road and beyond.”

The new section adds about a third of a mile to the city’s trail system, the release said. The project, funded by the I-469/Downtown TIF allocation, cost $151,448.80. The project was completed in conjunction with a water main installation.