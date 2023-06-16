FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new traffic signal near schools on East State Boulevard is designed to keep students safer following multiple incidents of drivers hitting pedestrians at the crosswalk.

The signal at State’s intersection with Arrowwood and Busche will be fully functional by Tuesday, according to a release from Fort Wayne Public Works. The installment comes after multiple instances of cars hitting students as they crossed State trying to get to Blackhawk Christian School and Blackhawk Middle School.

The release said that portion of East State Boulevard is used by about 15,000 cars each day and has a posted speed limit of 35 mph.

The city has also added sidewalks connecting nearby neighborhoods to Blackhawk, and more sidewalks in the area are being planned to increase safety, the release said.

“One of our top priorities is to help ensure that all residents are protected and can get to points of destination safely,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “By working together with the community, this new signalization will be a tremendous benefit to the East State Boulevard corridor.”