Market rate rentals are planned for the 1800 block of Reed Road, according to plan documents submitted to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Tentatively called Reed Road Townhomes, a local group is planning to build 74 townhomes on nine acres in the 1800 block of Reed Road.

The mostly vacant land in a residential area is already zoned RP that allows for multifamily construction, according to Scott Federoff, a spokesman for the project that will likely break ground this fall or in the spring.

Federoff said the market rate rentals will average 1,500 square feet with two bedrooms, some with two baths and others with 2.5 baths. He expects the building materials to reflect a “high quality development” in the area. They will vary from duplex to 2-floor townhomes.

The units will likely rent in the $1,900 to $2,100 range, he said.

The actual name for the new townhomes has yet to be decided. The project will come before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at the Nov. 13 public hearing.